Amphenol Stock: What's Fueling the Rally and What's Next

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is gaining strong momentum, and its current position in both the weekly and monthly phases of its Adhishthana Cycle points to further upside, at least in the near term. Let's break down what's driving this rally and what could come next.

Amphenol Weekly Chart Breakdown: Phase 9 and the Supreme Wave

Fig. 1 Amphenol Adhishthana Phase 9 Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Amphenol is currently in Phase 9 of its weekly Adhishthana Cycle, which began on March 3, 2025, and will conclude on October 26, 2025. According to the Adhishthana Principles, a proprietary cyclical framework that combines quantitative signals with behavioral archetypes, Phase 9 is historically associated with the "Supreme Move," a period of rapid ascent.

So far, Amphenol has lived up to that expectation, rising ~59% since the phase began. The stock also shows an 87.5% alignment with the Adhishthana Cycle on the weekly charts, reinforcing the strength of the current setup.

Amphenol Monthly Chart Breakdown: Phase 10 in Progress

Fig. 2 Amphenol Adhishthana Phase 10 Monthly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

On the monthly timeframe, Amphenol is currently in Phase 10, having completed a highly bullish Phase 9 in which the stock surged ~179%. The current phase suggests that the Himalayan ascent is still in play.

According to the Adhishthana Principles, peak formation in this structure typically occurs between the 18th and 23rd bar of Phase 10. If not, the peak is usually formed in Phase 11, followed by the sharp correction, which often retraces toward the Phase 9 levels.

"The 18th interval is expected to be the level of peak formation; if not, then the 23rd interval. If this phase concludes without forming the peak, it is anticipated to occur in the following phases."

— Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy – Shivank Goswami

In the case of Amphenol, we have not seen any signs of peak creation between the 18th and 23rd bar, therefore, the peak formation is likely to be made in the next phase.

What's Ahead for Amphenol?

Fig. 3 Amphenol Adhishthana Phases (Source: Adhishthana.com)

The stock appears to be in the Himalayan Formation's ascent phase on both weekly and monthly charts. On the weekly side, Phase 10 is still pending after the current Phase 9 ends—this phase typically sees continued buying and eventual peak formation between the 18th and the 23rd bar. That window aligns closely with the end of monthly Phase 10 on April 30, 2026.

This confluence suggests that Amphenol's rally may continue into March-April 2026, but investors should be cautious of the eventual correction that follows peak formation.

Investor Takeaway

Existing investors should hold their positions as Amphenol continues its bullish ascent, with momentum supported by strong cyclical alignment. However, it's important to stay alert for signs of peak formation during Phase 10 on the weekly charts.

For new investors, this may not be the ideal entry point. A more favorable opportunity could emerge after the peak, when Amphenol begins its descent of the Adhishthana Himalayan Formation.

Final Thoughts

Amphenol is showing a textbook example of cyclical harmony across timeframes. As both weekly and monthly cycles converge, the buying momentum looks likely to persist for now and shall continue till April 2026. The stock is a hold, not a chase.