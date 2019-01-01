QQQ
Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
47.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
StarVolt Innovations Corp, formerly Advantagewon Oil Corp is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. All of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of oil which is produced and sold in Alberta, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

StarVolt Innovations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StarVolt Innovations (OTCPK: ANTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are StarVolt Innovations's (ANTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StarVolt Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StarVolt Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF)?

A

The stock price for StarVolt Innovations (OTCPK: ANTGF) is $0.1039 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:43:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StarVolt Innovations.

Q

When is StarVolt Innovations (OTCPK:ANTGF) reporting earnings?

A

StarVolt Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StarVolt Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does StarVolt Innovations (ANTGF) operate in?

A

StarVolt Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.