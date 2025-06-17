June 17, 2025 9:18 AM 1 min read

This Cooper Companies Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst David Saxon upgraded the rating for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $94. Cooper Companies shares closed at $69.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Roku, Inc. ROKU from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $80 to $100. Roku shares closed at $82.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Ashwani Verma upgraded the rating for Alkermes plc ALKS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $42. Alkermes shares closed at $29.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying COO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALKS Logo
ALKSAlkermes PLC
$30.122.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.34
Growth
94.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
66.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$71.001.81%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$84.252.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved