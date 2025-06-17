This Cooper Companies Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst David Saxon upgraded the rating for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $94. Cooper Companies shares closed at $69.74 on Monday.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Roku, Inc. ROKU from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $80 to $100. Roku shares closed at $82.17 on Monday.

UBS analyst Ashwani Verma upgraded the rating for Alkermes plc ALKS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $42. Alkermes shares closed at $29.42 on Monday.

