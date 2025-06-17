This Cooper Companies Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst David Saxon upgraded the rating for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $94. Cooper Companies shares closed at $69.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded Roku, Inc. ROKU from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $80 to $100. Roku shares closed at $82.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Ashwani Verma upgraded the rating for Alkermes plc ALKS from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $42. Alkermes shares closed at $29.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
