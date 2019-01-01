|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alfen (OTCPK: ALFNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alfen.
There is no analysis for Alfen
The stock price for Alfen (OTCPK: ALFNF) is $98 last updated Wed Dec 30 2020 19:16:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alfen.
Alfen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Alfen.
Alfen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.