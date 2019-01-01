American International Ventures Inc is an exploration-stage company. It is primarily focused on planning, developing and operating past producing precious metal properties and mines. The company principally explores for gold and silver properties. It holds interests in the Mother Lode Project, which is under construction located in Baja, Mexico. Further, in addition to its mining claims in Nevada, the group also leases certain mining claims in the Baja California, Mexico. Geographically all the business activity primarily functions through the region of Mexico.