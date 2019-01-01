QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
American International Ventures Inc is an exploration-stage company. It is primarily focused on planning, developing and operating past producing precious metal properties and mines. The company principally explores for gold and silver properties. It holds interests in the Mother Lode Project, which is under construction located in Baja, Mexico. Further, in addition to its mining claims in Nevada, the group also leases certain mining claims in the Baja California, Mexico. Geographically all the business activity primarily functions through the region of Mexico.

American Intl Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Intl Ventures (AIVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Intl Ventures (OTCPK: AIVN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Intl Ventures's (AIVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Intl Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for American Intl Ventures (AIVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Intl Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for American Intl Ventures (AIVN)?

A

The stock price for American Intl Ventures (OTCPK: AIVN) is $0.012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:15:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Intl Ventures (AIVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Intl Ventures.

Q

When is American Intl Ventures (OTCPK:AIVN) reporting earnings?

A

American Intl Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Intl Ventures (AIVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Intl Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does American Intl Ventures (AIVN) operate in?

A

American Intl Ventures is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.