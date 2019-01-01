Anritsu Corp is an electronic components manufacturer. The company has three business segments: Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others. The Measurement segment offers measuring devices for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone operators. The Product Quality Assurance Segment offers automatic electronic weighing equipment and contaminant detectors for food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and x-ray detectors for contaminants. Anritsu's x-ray machines can detect and remove metal fragments. The Other business segment has a variety of interests, including telecommunication equipment, logistics, and real estate. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.