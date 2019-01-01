Airmate (Cayman) International Co Ltd is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of electrical fans and heaters. The company's product consists of electric fans, heaters, home appliances such as air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, induction cooker, and steamer, as well as residential appliances including the ventilator, commercial engineering fans, power converter and many more. In addition, it also exports its products to various countries. The company key revenue from the domestic sales market. It also offers precision moulds treatment.