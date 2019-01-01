QQQ
Range
50.49 - 51.93
Vol / Avg.
777.7K/724.3K
Div / Yield
1.8/3.53%
52 Wk
40.05 - 55.53
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
60.13
Open
50.79
P/E
17.64
EPS
2.38
Shares
156.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Apartment Investment and Management Co. owns a portfolio of 96 apartment communities with over 26,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.560
REV186.720M194.330M7.610M

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Income REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apartment Income REIT's (AIRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting AIRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.72% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)?

A

The stock price for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) is $51.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) reporting earnings?

A

Apartment Income REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apartment Income REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) operate in?

A

Apartment Income REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.