Argent Industrial Ltd is a holding company that derives its income from manufacturing and trading of steel and steel-related products, automotive, and properties. The company is organized into three operating divisions, namely Manufacturing, Steel trading, and Properties. The Manufacturing segment consists of manufacturing branded consumer goods. Steel trading segment makes up of ferrous steel, aluminum, and stainless steel products. Steel products are also traded internally to the group manufacturing businesses. The group charges rent for the properties. The South African market contributes to the majority of the group's revenue.