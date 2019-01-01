QQQ
Argent Industrial Ltd is a holding company that derives its income from manufacturing and trading of steel and steel-related products, automotive, and properties. The company is organized into three operating divisions, namely Manufacturing, Steel trading, and Properties. The Manufacturing segment consists of manufacturing branded consumer goods. Steel trading segment makes up of ferrous steel, aluminum, and stainless steel products. Steel products are also traded internally to the group manufacturing businesses. The group charges rent for the properties. The South African market contributes to the majority of the group's revenue.

Argent Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argent Industrial (AILTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argent Industrial (OTCPK: AILTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argent Industrial's (AILTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argent Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Argent Industrial (AILTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argent Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Argent Industrial (AILTF)?

A

The stock price for Argent Industrial (OTCPK: AILTF) is $

Q

Does Argent Industrial (AILTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argent Industrial.

Q

When is Argent Industrial (OTCPK:AILTF) reporting earnings?

A

Argent Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argent Industrial (AILTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argent Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Argent Industrial (AILTF) operate in?

A

Argent Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.