Range
14.54 - 14.62
Vol / Avg.
87.5K/64.1K
Div / Yield
1.02/6.91%
52 Wk
14.52 - 16.12
Mkt Cap
210.6M
Payout Ratio
27.23
Open
14.54
P/E
4.49
Shares
14.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to sell current income and preservation of capital. The company primarily invests in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

Apollo Tactical Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Tactical Income's (AIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apollo Tactical Income.

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) was reported by BMO Capital on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting AIF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 401.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Tactical Income (AIF)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) is $14.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Tactical Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Tactical Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Tactical Income (AIF) operate in?

A

Apollo Tactical Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.