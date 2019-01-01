ñol

C3.ai
(NYSE:AI)
19.73
1.34[7.29%]
At close: May 27
19.70
-0.0300[-0.15%]
After Hours: 6:26PM EDT
Day High/Low18.56 - 20.1
52 Week High/Low13.37 - 76.85
Open / Close18.65 / 19.73
Float / Outstanding76M / 106.4M
Vol / Avg.2.6M / 3M
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price19.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float76M

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Dividends

C3.ai issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash C3.ai generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

15.4%

Annual Dividend

$0.9

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

C3.ai Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next C3.ai (AI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for C3.ai. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 3, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own C3.ai (AI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for C3.ai (AI). The last dividend payout was on February 3, 2020 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next C3.ai (AI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for C3.ai (AI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 3, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)?
A

C3.ai has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for C3.ai (AI) was $0.23 and was paid out next on February 3, 2020.

