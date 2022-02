Allied Healthcare Products Inc is a US-based company. It mainly manufactures a variety of respiratory products used in the healthcare industry in a wide range of hospital and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care, and emergency medical care. The product line of the company includes respiratory anesthesia products, home respiratory care products, medical gas system construction products, medical gas system regulation devices, disposable oxygen, and specialty gas cylinders, portable suction equipment, trauma, and patient handling products, respiratory products, and others. The company markets its products under various brand names Timeter, Carbolime, Litholyme, Schuco, Chemetron, Oxequip, Lif-O-Gen, Gomco, and others.