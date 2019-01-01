QQQ
Range
9.08 - 9.53
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/33.9K
Div / Yield
0.31/3.20%
52 Wk
9.1 - 12.7
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
33.59
Open
9.53
P/E
11
EPS
35.59
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Asahi Kasei Corp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, sells a variety of products and services. The firm is organized into four segments based on product or service. The chemicals and fibers segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells ammonia-based products including plastic compounds and cellulose fiber. The homes and construction segment builds residential houses and sells thermal insulation. The electronics segment sells components for mobile phones including electronic compasses and lithium-ion battery separators. The healthcare segment sells medical devices including blood purification, blood transfusion, and bioprocess products. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Asahi Kasei Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asahi Kasei (AHKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCPK: AHKSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asahi Kasei's (AHKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asahi Kasei.

Q

What is the target price for Asahi Kasei (AHKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asahi Kasei

Q

Current Stock Price for Asahi Kasei (AHKSF)?

A

The stock price for Asahi Kasei (OTCPK: AHKSF) is $9.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asahi Kasei (AHKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asahi Kasei.

Q

When is Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSF) reporting earnings?

A

Asahi Kasei does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asahi Kasei (AHKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asahi Kasei.

Q

What sector and industry does Asahi Kasei (AHKSF) operate in?

A

Asahi Kasei is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.