Anhui Conch Cement is mainly engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker. The company was established in 1997 and headquartered in Anhui province. With annual cement production capacity of 369 million metric tons, the firm is the second- largest cement manufacturer in China. Sales of self-produced cement and clinker products contributed about 61% of its 2020 revenue, with the remainder mainly from the trading business and service income.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTCPK: AHCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anhui Conch Cement Co's (AHCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anhui Conch Cement Co.

Q

What is the target price for Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anhui Conch Cement Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF)?

A

The stock price for Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTCPK: AHCHF) is $5.82 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:51:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anhui Conch Cement Co.

Q

When is Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTCPK:AHCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Anhui Conch Cement Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anhui Conch Cement Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Anhui Conch Cement Co (AHCHF) operate in?

A

Anhui Conch Cement Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.