Anhui Conch Cement is mainly engaged in the production and sale of cement and clinker. The company was established in 1997 and headquartered in Anhui province. With annual cement production capacity of 369 million metric tons, the firm is the second- largest cement manufacturer in China. Sales of self-produced cement and clinker products contributed about 61% of its 2020 revenue, with the remainder mainly from the trading business and service income.