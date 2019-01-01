ñol

Anhui Conch Cement Co
(OTCPK:AHCHF)
5.22
00
At close: May 20
4.6219
-0.5981[-11.46%]
After Hours: 7:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.45 - 6.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.6K
Mkt Cap27.7B
P/E5.73
50d Avg. Price5.21
Div / Yield0.37/7.15%
Payout Ratio34.41
EPS0.93
Total Float-

Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTC:AHCHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Anhui Conch Cement Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Anhui Conch Cement Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Anhui Conch Cement Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTCPK:AHCHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Anhui Conch Cement Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTCPK:AHCHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Anhui Conch Cement Co

Q
What were Anhui Conch Cement Co’s (OTCPK:AHCHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Anhui Conch Cement Co

