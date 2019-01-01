AGTech Holdings (OTC:AGTEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$35.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AGTech Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
AGTech Holdings Questions & Answers
When is AGTech Holdings (OTCPK:AGTEF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for AGTech Holdings
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGTech Holdings (OTCPK:AGTEF)?
There are no earnings for AGTech Holdings
What were AGTech Holdings’s (OTCPK:AGTEF) revenues?
There are no earnings for AGTech Holdings
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.