There is no Press for this Ticker
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is a North American generation, transmission, and distribution utility. Within its distribution group, Algonquin owns and operates regulated water, natural gas, and electricity distribution utilities in the United States. Most of the company's revenue is derived from this division and, in turn, most of this division's revenue comes from its distribution of natural gas. In its generation group, Algonquin sells electricity produced by its energy facilities, including hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal power plants. Algonquin's wind farms account for most of its generation revenue. Finally, the company's transmission group focuses on building and investing in natural gas pipelines and electric transmission systems.

Algonquin Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Algonquin Power (AGQPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Algonquin Power (OTCPK: AGQPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Algonquin Power's (AGQPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Algonquin Power.

Q

What is the target price for Algonquin Power (AGQPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Algonquin Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Algonquin Power (AGQPF)?

A

The stock price for Algonquin Power (OTCPK: AGQPF) is $20.71636 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 15:28:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Algonquin Power (AGQPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Algonquin Power.

Q

When is Algonquin Power (OTCPK:AGQPF) reporting earnings?

A

Algonquin Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Algonquin Power (AGQPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Algonquin Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Algonquin Power (AGQPF) operate in?

A

Algonquin Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.