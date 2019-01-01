ñol

Assured Guaranty
(NYSE:AGO)
58.61
0.64[1.10%]
At close: May 27
58.54
-0.0700[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low58.08 - 58.71
52 Week High/Low44.34 - 65.68
Open / Close58.12 / 58.54
Float / Outstanding36.9M / 64.1M
Vol / Avg.232.6K / 420K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E9.64
50d Avg. Price59.1
Div / Yield1/1.71%
Payout Ratio14.99
EPS1
Total Float36.9M

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), Dividends

Assured Guaranty issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Assured Guaranty generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Assured Guaranty Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Assured Guaranty (AGO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assured Guaranty. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Assured Guaranty (AGO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Assured Guaranty ($AGO) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Assured Guaranty (AGO) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Assured Guaranty (AGO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Assured Guaranty (AGO) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)?
A

Assured Guaranty has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Assured Guaranty (AGO) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

