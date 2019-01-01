AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Dividends

ñol

AGNC Investment
(NASDAQ:AGNC)
12.21
0.10[0.83%]
At close: May 27
12.16
-0.0500[-0.41%]
After Hours: 7:39PM EDT
Day High/Low11.94 - 12.21
52 Week High/Low10.86 - 18.84
Open / Close12.02 / 12.21
Float / Outstanding521.2M / 523.4M
Vol / Avg.8.3M / 12M
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.31
Div / Yield1.44/11.79%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.29
Total Float521.2M

AGNC Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AGNC Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.9%

Annual Dividend

$1.44

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
AGNC Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AGNC Investment (AGNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGNC Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own AGNC Investment (AGNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for AGNC Investment ($AGNC) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of AGNC Investment (AGNC) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next AGNC Investment (AGNC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for AGNC Investment (AGNC) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)?
A

AGNC Investment has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AGNC Investment (AGNC) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

