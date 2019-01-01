ñol

Alamos Gold
(NYSE:AGI)
7.59
0.02[0.26%]
At close: May 27
7.58
-0.0100[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.46 - 7.7
52 Week High/Low6.51 - 9.38
Open / Close7.67 / 7.58
Float / Outstanding- / 392.1M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.02
Div / Yield0.1/1.32%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Dividends

Alamos Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Alamos Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.31%

Annual Dividend

$0.1

Last Dividend

Mar 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Alamos Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Alamos Gold (AGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alamos Gold. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Alamos Gold (AGI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alamos Gold (AGI). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 2022 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Alamos Gold (AGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alamos Gold (AGI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)?
A

Alamos Gold has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Alamos Gold (AGI) was $0.03 and was paid out next on March 31, 2022.

