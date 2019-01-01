ñol

Agra Ventures
(OTCPK:AGFAF)
0.0491
0.0069[16.35%]
At close: May 27
0.09
0.0409[83.30%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low0.04 - 0.05
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.99
Open / Close0.05 / 0.05
Float / Outstanding- / 13.4M
Vol / Avg.169.3K / 62.2K
Mkt Cap657.4K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Agra Ventures (OTC:AGFAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agra Ventures reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$153K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Agra Ventures using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Agra Ventures Questions & Answers

Q
When is Agra Ventures (OTCPK:AGFAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Agra Ventures

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agra Ventures (OTCPK:AGFAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Agra Ventures

Q
What were Agra Ventures’s (OTCPK:AGFAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Agra Ventures

