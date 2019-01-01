Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating
Apollo Senior Floating Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) was reported by Stifel on August 6, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) was provided by Stifel, and Apollo Senior Floating initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Apollo Senior Floating, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Apollo Senior Floating was filed on August 6, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) is trading at is $13.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
