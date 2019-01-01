QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.9 - 16.12
Vol / Avg.
67.8K/82.3K
Div / Yield
0.96/5.95%
52 Wk
14.47 - 17.2
Mkt Cap
248.6M
Payout Ratio
29.1
Open
16.12
P/E
5.39
EPS
0
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital by investing in senior, secured loans. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apollo Senior Floating Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Senior Floating's (AFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apollo Senior Floating.

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) was reported by Stifel on August 6, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Senior Floating (AFT)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE: AFT) is $15.961 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Senior Floating does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Senior Floating.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Senior Floating (AFT) operate in?

A

Apollo Senior Floating is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.