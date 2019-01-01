QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Amfin Financial Corp is a holding company of AmTrust Bank. The company offers services such as business banking, personal banking, investments and insurance.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amfin Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amfin Financial (AFNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amfin Financial (OTCPK: AFNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amfin Financial's (AFNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amfin Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Amfin Financial (AFNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amfin Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Amfin Financial (AFNL)?

A

The stock price for Amfin Financial (OTCPK: AFNL) is $255 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:14:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amfin Financial (AFNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amfin Financial.

Q

When is Amfin Financial (OTCPK:AFNL) reporting earnings?

A

Amfin Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amfin Financial (AFNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amfin Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Amfin Financial (AFNL) operate in?

A

Amfin Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.