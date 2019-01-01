ñol

Aflac
(NYSE:AFL)
60.41
1.29[2.18%]
At close: May 27
60.41
00
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low58.98 - 60.48
52 Week High/Low51.28 - 67.2
Open / Close59.31 / 60.41
Float / Outstanding637.6M / 644.2M
Vol / Avg.3M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap38.9B
P/E9.9
50d Avg. Price61.34
Div / Yield1.6/2.65%
Payout Ratio22.79
EPS1.59
Total Float637.6M

Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Dividends

Aflac issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aflac generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.63%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Aflac Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aflac (AFL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aflac. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Aflac (AFL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Aflac ($AFL) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Aflac (AFL) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Aflac (AFL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Aflac (AFL) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aflac (NYSE:AFL)?
A

Aflac has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Aflac (AFL) was $0.40 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

