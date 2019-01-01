ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AFC Energy
(OTCPK:AFGYF)
0.325
00
At close: May 25
0.6002
0.2752[84.68%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.31 - 0.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 734.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap238.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

AFC Energy (OTC:AFGYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AFC Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AFC Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

AFC Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is AFC Energy (OTCPK:AFGYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for AFC Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AFC Energy (OTCPK:AFGYF)?
A

There are no earnings for AFC Energy

Q
What were AFC Energy’s (OTCPK:AFGYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for AFC Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.