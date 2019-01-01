QQQ
Range
0.44 - 0.44
Vol / Avg.
7.5K/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
319.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.44
P/E
-
Shares
734.5M
Outstanding
AFC Energy PLC is an industrial fuel cell power company based in the United Kingdom. It acts as a developer of low-cost alkaline fuel cell systems using hydrogen to produce zero-emission electricity. The company mainly focuses on developing large-scale and distributed stationary fuel cell applications, utilizing alkaline fuel cell technology, supplied by industry sourced hydrogen feedstock. The company participates in two projects, ALKAMMONIA, and POWER-UP.

AFC Energy Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy AFC Energy (AFGYF) stock?

You can purchase shares of AFC Energy (OTCPK: AFGYF) through any online brokerage.

Who are AFC Energy's (AFGYF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for AFC Energy.

What is the target price for AFC Energy (AFGYF) stock?

There is no analysis for AFC Energy

Current Stock Price for AFC Energy (AFGYF)?

The stock price for AFC Energy (OTCPK: AFGYF) is $0.435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:00:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does AFC Energy (AFGYF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for AFC Energy.

When is AFC Energy (OTCPK:AFGYF) reporting earnings?

AFC Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is AFC Energy (AFGYF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for AFC Energy.

What sector and industry does AFC Energy (AFGYF) operate in?

AFC Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.