Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Affinity Networks Inc is engaged in provision of software services. Its services include software, system integration, hardware and training services.

Analyst Ratings

Affinity Networks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affinity Networks (AFFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affinity Networks (OTCEM: AFFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affinity Networks's (AFFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affinity Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Affinity Networks (AFFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affinity Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Affinity Networks (AFFN)?

A

The stock price for Affinity Networks (OTCEM: AFFN) is $0.01 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 19:30:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affinity Networks (AFFN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affinity Networks.

Q

When is Affinity Networks (OTCEM:AFFN) reporting earnings?

A

Affinity Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affinity Networks (AFFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affinity Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Affinity Networks (AFFN) operate in?

A

Affinity Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.