Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 22
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.3M
Earnings History
Affinity Bancshares Questions & Answers
When is Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) reporting earnings?
Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Affinity Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:AFBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
