There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
AIM Energy Inc is a junior mining exploration stage company. It is involved in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with the intent to take properties to production. Its projects include the anthracite coal project in Lajon city, Otuzco province, Peru.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AIM Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIM Energy (AEXE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIM Energy (OTCEM: AEXE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIM Energy's (AEXE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIM Energy.

Q

What is the target price for AIM Energy (AEXE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIM Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for AIM Energy (AEXE)?

A

The stock price for AIM Energy (OTCEM: AEXE) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIM Energy (AEXE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIM Energy.

Q

When is AIM Energy (OTCEM:AEXE) reporting earnings?

A

AIM Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIM Energy (AEXE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIM Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does AIM Energy (AEXE) operate in?

A

AIM Energy is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.