Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 2:30PM
Atos SE is a France-based IT services provider. The company generates over EUR 11 billion in annual revenue (the majority of which is generated in Europe), employs approximately 100,000 staff, and operates in 72 countries. Atos provides managed services, consulting and systems integration, Big Data and security, and Worldline (transactional services) across the manufacturing, retail and transportation, public health, telecom, media and utilities, and financial services markets.


Atos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atos (AEXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atos (OTCPK: AEXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atos's (AEXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atos.

Q

What is the target price for Atos (AEXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atos

Q

Current Stock Price for Atos (AEXAF)?

A

The stock price for Atos (OTCPK: AEXAF) is $37 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:31:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atos (AEXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atos.

Q

When is Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Atos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atos (AEXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atos.

Q

What sector and industry does Atos (AEXAF) operate in?

A

Atos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.