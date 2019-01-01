Atos SE is a France-based IT services provider. The company generates over EUR 11 billion in annual revenue (the majority of which is generated in Europe), employs approximately 100,000 staff, and operates in 72 countries. Atos provides managed services, consulting and systems integration, Big Data and security, and Worldline (transactional services) across the manufacturing, retail and transportation, public health, telecom, media and utilities, and financial services markets.