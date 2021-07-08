Atos, IBM Partner To Build Digital Infrastructure For Dutch Ministry Of Defense
- Atos SE (OTC: AEXAF) and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) will build a new, highly advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use the companies' advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network.
- Price action: IBM shares traded up by 0.26% at $140.18 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.