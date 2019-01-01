QQQ
Aevis Victoria SA is a medical care company with five segments: Hospitals, Hospitality, Real Estate, Others, and Corporate. The Hospitals business segment operates private hospitals and clinics. The Hospitality business segment owns and operates hospitals. The Real Estate segment operates healthcare-related real estate properties. The Others segment provides ambulance services, such as urgent patient transport and hospital transfers. The Corporate segment operates other miscellaneous business activities. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Switzerland.

Aevis Victoria Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aevis Victoria (AEVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aevis Victoria (OTCPK: AEVIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aevis Victoria's (AEVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aevis Victoria.

Q

What is the target price for Aevis Victoria (AEVIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aevis Victoria

Q

Current Stock Price for Aevis Victoria (AEVIF)?

A

The stock price for Aevis Victoria (OTCPK: AEVIF) is $

Q

Does Aevis Victoria (AEVIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aevis Victoria.

Q

When is Aevis Victoria (OTCPK:AEVIF) reporting earnings?

A

Aevis Victoria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aevis Victoria (AEVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aevis Victoria.

Q

What sector and industry does Aevis Victoria (AEVIF) operate in?

A

Aevis Victoria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.