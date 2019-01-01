Aevis Victoria SA is a medical care company with five segments: Hospitals, Hospitality, Real Estate, Others, and Corporate. The Hospitals business segment operates private hospitals and clinics. The Hospitality business segment owns and operates hospitals. The Real Estate segment operates healthcare-related real estate properties. The Others segment provides ambulance services, such as urgent patient transport and hospital transfers. The Corporate segment operates other miscellaneous business activities. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Switzerland.