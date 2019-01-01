Arena Events Group PLC is an international event solution company, which designs and delivers complete environments for the most prestigious sporting, commercial, and cultural occasions around the world. It supports major sporting, outdoor, and leisure events providing the solution including concept and design, construction, and integration of the final structure and interior. The group's geographical segments include the UK and Europe, Middle East and Asia, and the Americas. It generates revenue through the provision of event management and turnkey event services, and the leasing of equipment and temporary structures. The company product includes Scaffolding, Structures, Seating, Mass Participation Events, Ice Rinks, Catering Equipment Hire, and others.