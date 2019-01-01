QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
11.28 - 11.79
Vol / Avg.
40K/80.1K
Div / Yield
0.32/2.82%
52 Wk
5.63 - 12.62
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
22.88
Open
11.6
P/E
11.48
EPS
1.08
Shares
693.5M
Outstanding
ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.


ARC Resources Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy ARC Resources (AETUF) stock?

You can purchase shares of ARC Resources (OTCPK: AETUF) through any online brokerage.



Who are ARC Resources's (AETUF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for ARC Resources.

What is the target price for ARC Resources (AETUF) stock?

There is no analysis for ARC Resources

Current Stock Price for ARC Resources (AETUF)?

The stock price for ARC Resources (OTCPK: AETUF) is $11.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does ARC Resources (AETUF) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

When is ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) reporting earnings?

ARC Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is ARC Resources (AETUF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for ARC Resources.

What sector and industry does ARC Resources (AETUF) operate in?

ARC Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.