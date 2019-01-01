Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Agnico Eagle Mines Questions & Answers
When is Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) reporting earnings?
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were Agnico Eagle Mines’s (NYSE:AEM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $549.9M, which beat the estimate of $518.6M.
