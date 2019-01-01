Aecon Group (OTC:AEGXF), Dividends

Aecon Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aecon Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Aecon Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on April 4, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Aecon Group (AEGXF). The last dividend payout was on April 4, 2022 and was $0.19
There are no upcoming dividends for Aecon Group (AEGXF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on April 4, 2022
Aecon Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Aecon Group (AEGXF) was $0.18 and was paid out next on April 4, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.