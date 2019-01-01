QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
10K/85.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
17.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3B
Outstanding
ADX Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration. The reportable operating segments of the company are Sicily Channel Offshore Exploration and Evaluation Segment; Romania Exploration and Appraisal/Development Segment; and Austria Production Segment. The company generates most of the revenue from Austria Production Segment which includes assets and activities that are associated with oil and gas production in that region.

ADX Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADX Energy (ADXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADX Energy (OTCPK: ADXRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ADX Energy's (ADXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ADX Energy.

Q

What is the target price for ADX Energy (ADXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ADX Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for ADX Energy (ADXRF)?

A

The stock price for ADX Energy (OTCPK: ADXRF) is $0.006 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:00:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADX Energy (ADXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ADX Energy.

Q

When is ADX Energy (OTCPK:ADXRF) reporting earnings?

A

ADX Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ADX Energy (ADXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADX Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does ADX Energy (ADXRF) operate in?

A

ADX Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.