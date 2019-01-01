QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 2.96
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
61.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advance ZincTek Ltd is a specialist developer and manufacturer of advanced materials. Its product range suits a wide variety of sunscreens and cosmetics and allows chemists and manufacturers to receive a product tailored to their needs and specifications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advance ZincTek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advance ZincTek (ADVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advance ZincTek (OTCGM: ADVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advance ZincTek's (ADVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advance ZincTek.

Q

What is the target price for Advance ZincTek (ADVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advance ZincTek

Q

Current Stock Price for Advance ZincTek (ADVNF)?

A

The stock price for Advance ZincTek (OTCGM: ADVNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advance ZincTek (ADVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advance ZincTek.

Q

When is Advance ZincTek (OTCGM:ADVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Advance ZincTek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advance ZincTek (ADVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advance ZincTek.

Q

What sector and industry does Advance ZincTek (ADVNF) operate in?

A

Advance ZincTek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.