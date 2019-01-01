Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$210.3K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$210.3K
Earnings History
Aditxt Questions & Answers
When is Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) reporting earnings?
Aditxt (ADTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Aditxt’s (NASDAQ:ADTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
