Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Advent Technologies Hldgs
The latest price target for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADN) was reported by Jefferies on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting ADN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 990.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: ADN) was provided by Jefferies, and Advent Technologies Hldgs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Advent Technologies Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Advent Technologies Hldgs was filed on March 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Advent Technologies Hldgs (ADN) is trading at is $1.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
