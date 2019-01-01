ñol

Adamant DRI
(OTCPK:ADMG)
0.1348
00
At close: May 23
0.085
-0.0498[-36.94%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 16.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 28.6K
Mkt Cap2.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Adamant DRI (OTC:ADMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Adamant DRI reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Adamant DRI using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Adamant DRI Questions & Answers

Q
When is Adamant DRI (OTCPK:ADMG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Adamant DRI

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Adamant DRI (OTCPK:ADMG)?
A

There are no earnings for Adamant DRI

Q
What were Adamant DRI’s (OTCPK:ADMG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Adamant DRI

