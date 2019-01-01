|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aida Engineering (OTCPK: ADERY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aida Engineering.
There is no analysis for Aida Engineering
The stock price for Aida Engineering (OTCPK: ADERY) is $87.1 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 19:45:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Aida Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aida Engineering.
Aida Engineering is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.