Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.81/2.07%
52 Wk
82.55 - 101
Mkt Cap
519.9M
Payout Ratio
125.71
Open
-
P/E
63.13
EPS
51.4
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Aida Engineering Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures, sells, and services press machines and their ancillary facilities. The company's principal products comprise general-purpose servo presses, midsize and large servo presses, precision forming presses, general-purpose presses, midsize and large presses, high-speed automatic presses, cold forging presses, transfer feeders, coil feeders, and tooling dies. The company's services include overhaul, preventative maintenance, press inspections, machine relocation, and others. The company generates sales in Japan, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Aida Engineering Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aida Engineering (ADERY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aida Engineering (OTCPK: ADERY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aida Engineering's (ADERY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aida Engineering.

Q

What is the target price for Aida Engineering (ADERY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aida Engineering

Q

Current Stock Price for Aida Engineering (ADERY)?

A

The stock price for Aida Engineering (OTCPK: ADERY) is $87.1 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 19:45:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aida Engineering (ADERY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Aida Engineering (OTCPK:ADERY) reporting earnings?

A

Aida Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aida Engineering (ADERY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aida Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does Aida Engineering (ADERY) operate in?

A

Aida Engineering is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.