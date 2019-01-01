Aida Engineering Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures, sells, and services press machines and their ancillary facilities. The company's principal products comprise general-purpose servo presses, midsize and large servo presses, precision forming presses, general-purpose presses, midsize and large presses, high-speed automatic presses, cold forging presses, transfer feeders, coil feeders, and tooling dies. The company's services include overhaul, preventative maintenance, press inspections, machine relocation, and others. The company generates sales in Japan, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.