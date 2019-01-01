adidas (OTC:ADDDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of adidas using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
adidas Questions & Answers
When is adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for adidas
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF)?
There are no earnings for adidas
What were adidas’s (OTCQX:ADDDF) revenues?
There are no earnings for adidas
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.