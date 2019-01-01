QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Addmaster Corp is engaged in manufacturing of bank peripherals like Receipt and validation printers, MICR Readers and check image scanners.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Addmaster Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Addmaster (ADDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addmaster (OTCEM: ADDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Addmaster's (ADDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Addmaster.

Q

What is the target price for Addmaster (ADDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Addmaster

Q

Current Stock Price for Addmaster (ADDC)?

A

The stock price for Addmaster (OTCEM: ADDC) is $19.25 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 16:47:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addmaster (ADDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.

Q

When is Addmaster (OTCEM:ADDC) reporting earnings?

A

Addmaster does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Addmaster (ADDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addmaster.

Q

What sector and industry does Addmaster (ADDC) operate in?

A

Addmaster is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.