|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Addmaster (OTCEM: ADDC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Addmaster.
There is no analysis for Addmaster
The stock price for Addmaster (OTCEM: ADDC) is $19.25 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 16:47:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2012.
Addmaster does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Addmaster.
Addmaster is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.