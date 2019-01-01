QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
2.77/17.98%
52 Wk
14.99 - 18.3
Mkt Cap
299.9M
Payout Ratio
35.64
Open
-
P/E
13.4
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Addiko Bank AG is an international banking group. It offers direct and term deposits, digital products, and various other services. The company's operating segments include Consumer; SME Business; Mortgage; Large Corporates; Public Finance and Corporate Center. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer segment.

Addiko Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Addiko Bank (ADBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addiko Bank (OTCPK: ADBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Addiko Bank's (ADBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Addiko Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Addiko Bank (ADBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Addiko Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Addiko Bank (ADBKF)?

A

The stock price for Addiko Bank (OTCPK: ADBKF) is $15.38 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addiko Bank (ADBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Addiko Bank.

Q

When is Addiko Bank (OTCPK:ADBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Addiko Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Addiko Bank (ADBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addiko Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Addiko Bank (ADBKF) operate in?

A

Addiko Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.