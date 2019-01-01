ñol

Virtus AllianzGI
(NYSE:ACV)
21.65
0.67[3.19%]
At close: May 27
25.05
3.4000[15.70%]
After Hours: 8:08AM EDT
Day High/Low20.93 - 21.78
52 Week High/Low19.99 - 37.59
Open / Close20.99 / 21.63
Float / Outstanding- / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.54.2K / 37.9K
Mkt Cap224.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price23.3
Div / Yield7.71/35.66%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:ACV), Dividends

Virtus AllianzGI issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virtus AllianzGI generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.76%

Annual Dividend

$2.16

Last Dividend

Apr 11

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Virtus AllianzGI Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Virtus AllianzGI (ACV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 7, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Virtus AllianzGI (ACV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virtus AllianzGI (ACV). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2022 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Virtus AllianzGI (ACV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virtus AllianzGI (ACV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 2, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:ACV)?
A

The most current yield for Virtus AllianzGI (ACV) is 8.34% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

