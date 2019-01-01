QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Americrew Inc, formerly PhoneBrasil International Inc offers full telephone and wireless services with its branded line of wireless handsets, tablets and peripheral equipment. In US the company offers thru CONECT3SSS- US Voice, Text, Data, and great international connection specially to Brazil with Brazilian Telephone numbers working in the USA.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Americrew Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Americrew (ACRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americrew (OTCPK: ACRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americrew's (ACRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Americrew.

Q

What is the target price for Americrew (ACRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Americrew

Q

Current Stock Price for Americrew (ACRU)?

A

The stock price for Americrew (OTCPK: ACRU) is $1.64 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:57:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Americrew (ACRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americrew.

Q

When is Americrew (OTCPK:ACRU) reporting earnings?

A

Americrew does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Americrew (ACRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americrew.

Q

What sector and industry does Americrew (ACRU) operate in?

A

Americrew is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.