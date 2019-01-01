ñol

Acropolis Infrastructure
(NYSE:ACRO)
9.67
00
At close: May 27
9.69
0.0200[0.21%]
After Hours: 9:04AM EDT
Day High/Low9.67 - 9.68
52 Week High/Low9.6 - 9.82
Open / Close9.68 / 9.67
Float / Outstanding34.5M / 43.1M
Vol / Avg.328.4K / 37.3K
Mkt Cap417M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float34.5M

Acropolis Infrastructure (NYSE:ACRO), Dividends

Acropolis Infrastructure issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Acropolis Infrastructure generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Acropolis Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Acropolis Infrastructure (ACRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acropolis Infrastructure.

Q
What date did I need to own Acropolis Infrastructure (ACRO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acropolis Infrastructure.

Q
How much per share is the next Acropolis Infrastructure (ACRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acropolis Infrastructure.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Acropolis Infrastructure (NYSE:ACRO)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acropolis Infrastructure.

