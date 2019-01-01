ñol

Adicet Bio
(NASDAQ:ACET)
11.75
1.49[14.52%]
At close: May 27
11.78
0.0300[0.26%]
After Hours: 7:28PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 11.75
52 Week High/Low6.25 - 21.17
Open / Close11.11 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding29.2M / 40M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 463.6K
Mkt Cap470.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.12
Total Float29.2M

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET), Dividends

Adicet Bio issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Adicet Bio generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

Sep 24, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Adicet Bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Adicet Bio (ACET) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adicet Bio. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on October 9, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Adicet Bio (ACET) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adicet Bio (ACET). The last dividend payout was on October 9, 2018 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Adicet Bio (ACET) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adicet Bio (ACET). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on October 9, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)?
A

Adicet Bio has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Adicet Bio (ACET) was $0.07 and was paid out next on October 9, 2018.

